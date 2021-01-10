Robert Joseph Kloesel
BONNIEVIEW — Robert Joseph Kloesel Jr., passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 83. He was born on August 15, 1937 in Woodsboro, Texas. He was the son of Robert J. Kloesel Sr. and Emilia Ulrich Kloesel, and the youngest of five siblings. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Walter E. Kloesel, Lawrence W. Kloesel, and sister Irene Kloesel Williamson. He is survived by brother Clifford T. Kloesel of New Orleans, Louisiana, sister in law Lois Klein Kloesel, and the families of thirteen nieces and nephews. After graduating from Woodsboro High School, Robert served his country in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic. He was a lifelong farmer in the Bonnie View area. Please join us for a rosary at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S Alamo St., Refugio, Texas at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and/or interment at the St. Bernard Cemetery, Woodsboro, Texas. Immediately following the rosary.
