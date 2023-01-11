Robert Jungman

He was a veteran having served in the US Army Reserve for 20 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a life member of Knights of Columbus. He retired after 23 years of sales for Hermann Sons Life. In his spare time, he loved to fish and hunt while enjoying the outdoors.
Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Carol (Kroeger) Jungman of Yoakum; two daughters, Nancy Jurena and husband Bernard of Yoakum and Annette R. Acosta and husband Rafael Jr. of Cuero; granddaughter, Kayleen Jurena; brother, Curtis J. Jungman and wife Susan of San Antonio and numerous family members and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Robert E. Jungman Jr.; sister Joan M. Underbrink and husband Gary.
Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday January 11, 2023 with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with committal to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.