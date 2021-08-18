Robert Knippenberg Sr.
Robert Knippenberg Sr.
SHINER — SHINER: Robert Edward Knippenberg, Sr., age 91, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born March 17, 1930 in St. Paul. Minnesota to Edward Carl and Katherine Tynan Knippenberg.
He was in sales management for Hormel Meat Company. He was the center for the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. His singular passion in life was his family but he also enjoyed growing tomatoes, hunting, fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars.
Survivors: daughters, Karen Fox (Richard) and Amy Knippenberg all of Aledo; sons, Rev. Robert E. Knippenberg Jr of Frelsburg, Todd Knippenberg (Lu) of Lewisville and Rev. Patrick S. Knippenberg of Victoria; grandchildren, Kelly Knippenberg, Erica Fox Gibbins and William Fox along with 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Knippenberg and Roger Knippenberg; sister-in-law, Wanda Knippenberg; brother-in-law, Harold Danley.
Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Betty Jean Knippenberg; infant son, Scott Knippenberg; sister, Barbara Danley and a brother, Louis Knippenberg.
Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 with Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Victoria (105 N. William St. 77901) with The Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, STD, Bishop of the Diocese of Victoria officiating. Entombment 3:00 p.m. Friday Shiner Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Rev. Robert E. Knippenberg Jr, Todd Knippenberg, Rev. Patrick S. Knippenberg, Richard Fox, William Fox and Greg Gibbins.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Diocese of Victoria-Seminarian Education.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.