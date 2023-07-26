Robert L. Janak
Robert L. Janak
YOAKUM — Robert L. Janak, 88, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born March 2, 1935 in Hallettsville to Fred and Frances (Opela) Janak.
Robert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister and a Grand Knight in the KC’s. He worked as a printer for many newspapers and was retired from the State of Texas as a meat inspector. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, going to deer camp and making sausage with his family. He felt blessed in this life and his legacy of his love for his family will live on. Rest in peace Dad.
Survivors are his wife of 66 years, Josephine (Leopold) Janak of Yoakum; daughters, Cheryl (Wayne) Beran of Victoria, Lisa (Kirk) Harrell of Sweet Home, and Jackie (Jeff) Rutledge of Yoakum; son, Randy (Teresa) Janak of Goliad; 11 grandchildren;17 great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey (Vivian) Janak of Hallettsville.
Preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Mildred Koncaba and Gertrude Matusek; 3 brothers, an infant brother, Daniel Janak and Wilbur Janak.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., with Rosary recited at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

