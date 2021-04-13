ROBERT LEE DANIEL III
PORT LAVACA — Robert Lee Daniel III, 78, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021, after a brief non-covid related illness. Robert was born on a snowy January day in 1943 in Victoria, Texas. He lived in Victoria and the Crossroads area his entire life having spent the last 48 years in Port Lavaca. He was a lifelong Catholic, graduated from St. Joseph’s schools, and attended The Victoria College. He was employed in telecommunications for 47 years working for GTE-Verizon-Frontier Communications before retiring in 2017. He married the late Darlene Baker Stricklin on August 6, 1971, and they raised 2 daughters, 3 (step) sons, and many animals together during their 38-year union. He was an animal lover, enjoyed listening to polka music on KULP and his favorite TV shows including The Price Is Right. Robert is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Doug) Kahle, Amy Daniel, and his (step)sons, Steven (Becky) Stricklin, Mark (Melody) Stricklin, and David Stricklin. He also had three grandchildren, Stephanie, Nick, and Kasey Stricklin, and three great-grandchildren, Laith, Landen, and Briley. He is also survived by his sister Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Jenkins, nieces Nancy (Mark) Breyne and Elizabeth (David) Heiser, and nephews Bill (Joni) Jenkins and Philip Rosenblath. He also leaves behind his beloved Boston Terrier, Gracie, and 4 cats. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, Stoner and Elizabeth Fagan Daniel and stepmother, Mary Smith Daniel, his grandparents, Robert Lee and Nannie Stoner Daniel and Joseph and Anne Fagan, his sister, Jo Ann Daniel, and many beloved pets. Private graveside services were held under the direction of Grace Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. The family would like to extend our thanks to Drs. Chen, Minidiotti, Nieto and Elizondo and the staff at the Heart Hospital at St. David’s Round Rock for all of their efforts. Memorials can be made in Robert’s memory to the donor’s choice or Calhoun County Humane Society or Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.
Private graveside services under the direction of Grace Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas.
