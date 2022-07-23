Robert Lee Drake
WESTPOINT, MS — The family of Robert Lee Drake Jr., known to us as Bob, Dad, and Daddy Bob, are saddened to announce his passing on July 17, 2022, after a rapid but valiant battle with cancer. Bob left us while in the arms of his loving wife Linda, and surrounded by his son Roderick Drake and daughters, Lisa Osborn and Karla Morgan. Bob passed from his physical self to his eternal home with dignity, grace, and bravery, just as he had lived his life of 84 years. Bob was a ‘people person’ in the truest sense of the notion and was masterful at engaging any acquaintance, in any environment, and forging an enduring impression. Right up to the end of his long and well-lived life Bob was praising doctors, charming nurses, and finding the silver lining in every situation. Bob’s glass was not merely ‘half full’ ... his glass ‘runneth over’.
Robert Lee Drake Jr., born March 29th, 1938, in Houston, Texas was the beloved only child of Robert L. Drake Sr. and Juanita Benton Drake. He grew up in the Rosenberg / Richmond area and attended Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg. After graduation Bob attended Texas A&M University in College Station and was always eager to share stories of his experience in the Aggie Corp. He soon met and married Sandra Jo Steen from Yoakum, a student at Baylor University. Bob and Sandra had two children, Roderick Ashley and Lisa Kay. Sandra preceded Bob in death in December of 1981. Rod and his wife Carrie are the parents of Daddy Bob’s granddaughter Audrey Jo (13). Lisa Osborn and her husband Bill have four of Daddy Bob’s grandchildren, Maddi, Afton, Alexandra, and Drake. Daddy Bob has 5 great grandchildren and ‘one on the way’. Maddi and her husband Aaron Holloway have a daughter Ruby (3) and a son Parks (22 months). Afton and her husband Lance Hlavaty have a daughter Leah (2) and are awaiting the arrival of their son Pierce. Drake and his wife Alayna have two sons, Judah (3) and Gideon (2 months). At present, Alexandra, an RN, is serving on the mission field abroad in Greece.
After settling in Yoakum, TX and building a career in the furniture industry Bob met Linda Wood in August of 1982 at a birthday party. In October of 1983 they were married, began their 39-year journey together, raised their daughter Karla Marie, and remained smitten until his final moments. Karla and her husband Daniel Morgan have two of Daddy Bob’s grandsons, Cade (13) and Carver (10). Ultimately the furniture industry directed Bob and Linda to Columbus, MS and eventually to the small community of West Point, MS where they have resided until now. Bob and Linda are members of the First United Methodist Church of West Point where Linda sings in the Chancel Choir and Bob would man his pew in the congregation and gush at Linda.
Bob was a doer, an Energizer Bunny in modern vernacular. He enjoyed bird hunting, was an avid fisherman, and was always, without fail, the last man standing on the dance floor, with Linda in his arms. He enjoyed golf, football and poker on the TV and loved a good party. He was a faithful Aggie, a Bear, and a Bulldog (sorry Linda, never a Horn) ... but, without doubt, his most avid activity was a passionate consumer of great food! It is quite possible Robert Lee Drake Jr. holds the world record for ‘That’s the best meal I’ve ever had’.
Bob was talented and artistic. He was the epitome of a ‘form over function’ personality. He was challenged with a screwdriver, but adept with a paint brush. His love of art and his artistic talent spoke to many aspects of his life. Not only could he paint beautifully, but his furniture career was heavily influenced by his artistic passion. He loved architecture, appreciated accomplished interior design, and always appeared well, with a great sense of style.
A list of Bob’s life adventures and accomplishments could ramble on for paragraphs, but his most profound contributions can be listed in simple words. Husband, Father, Daddy Bob, and Friend. He left his wife Linda with a heart abundantly full of cherished memories, his children and grandchildren with values and direction, and his friends and associates with lasting memories of a gracious, respectful, and caring gentleman. Bob will be missed greatly and remembered well.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, in the First Baptist Church of Gonzales. A memorial service will follow beginning at 11:00 AM and will be livestreamed. The family is hosting a reception at Kloesel’s Steakhouse in Moulton from 12:30 to 3:30 PM. Interment will conclude at the Yoakum Restland Cemetery at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Bob has requested memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of West Point Mississippi. Friends may sign the guestbook by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales.
