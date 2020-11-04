Robert Lee Shafer
LOLITA — R. L. Shafer, 95, of Lolita, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Brady, Texas to the late Alvie and Exa McDonald Shafer on May 3, 1925. R.L. married the love of his life, Lillie Mae Polasek on October 16, 1946, and to this union were born four children, Linda, Tyann, Timothy, and Lamar. He worked as an Operator for Alcoa for 38 years.
R. L. was a veteran of World War II and served in the United States Navy. He was a devoted member of Vanderbilt Church of Christ, where he loved to attend, and he loved to play dominoes. Over the last few years, he enjoyed going to Senior Citizens where he would play dominoes with the men.
R. L. was from a large family, and in addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Lillie Mae Polasek Shafer, sisters; Velma and Mamie, and brothers; Lester, Louie, Tillman, and Norman.
He is survived by his children, Linda Valenta, Tyann (Danny) Fowler, Tim (Karen) Shafer, and Lamar (Susan) Shafer, sisters; Violet and Anna, brother; Joe, eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous great great-grandchildren all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Vanderbilt Church of Christ at 10 a.m., followed by burial at 12:15 p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Shafer, Daylon Fowler, Anthony Ramirez, Noah Shafer, Steffen Shafer, Hunter Daniels, and members of his church family.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
