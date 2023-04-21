Robert Lewis Boone III
VICTORIA — Robert Lewis Boone III entered into rest on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the age of 47. He was born May 8, 1975 in Victoria, TX to the late Robert Boone, Jr. and Bobbie J. Franklin Boone. He grew up in Victoria and was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a resident of Houston for the last 17 years and also a member of North Heights Church of Christ, here in Victoria and Jersey Village Church of Christ in Houston. Robert was an experienced jazz musician. He played the trombone and he played with a number of bands including West Texas A&M, and the Houston Community College. He received an Associates Degree in Jazz Performance from Houston Community College. Robert’s other passion was technology, and he worked as a software developer for over 20 years; most recently for Trellix.
Robert is survived by his wife JeNeika Smith Boone and his mother Bobbie J. Boone.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert L. Boone, Jr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Paul More officiating, at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Sapenter Cemetery, Goliad, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

