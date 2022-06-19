Robert Lewis Hindman
VICTORIA — Robert Lewis Hindman was born 06/16/1947, in Weatherford, TX and died 06/11/2022 at home after battling throat cancer. He was 74 years old, missing his 75th birthday by 5 days. Robert was a patriot, teacher, poet, scholar, and Mensa member. He graduated from Linsly Military Institute in West Virginia, was accepted to NAPS (Naval Academy Preparatory School), then joined the Marine Corps for 12 years, serving two tours of Vietnam. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from West Texas State University and a Master’s Degree in International Business Management from University of Texas in Dallas. He entered the “Troops for Teachers” program initiated by President H.W. Bush and began his first position as math teacher at Dallas W.W. Carter High School during the historic time portrayed in the “Friday Night Lights” movie. He didn’t change grades to keep the football team going! After some years teaching and working security for APT, 9/11 happened. He answered the call by joining Military Sealift Command (MSC) to keep the country safe. After retiring, he volunteered for the S.A.F.E. program at Veterans Memorial H.S. in Corpus Christi in which he patrolled the halls logging 10 miles each day and was a positive role model for the numerous daily encounters he has with the students. This was his favorite volunteer role!
Robert leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Virginia Linville Hindman and step-grandson, Gavin Linville, of Victoria; stepson Todd Linville (Kristie Granger) from Houston and Tim Linville (deceased) and five grandchildren; aunt, Judy Lewis from Krum, TX’ and grandnephew, Joel Barham Jr. (Bailee Barham) from Ft. Worth, TX.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Willie Juanita Hindman; father, Robert Lee Hindman; and sister, Juanita Lee Hindman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Van Vleck at a later date.
The family wants to thank Harbor Hospice for their services and the many people who have been praying for him. He touched lots of lives and will be missed.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Making the case (6)
- Letter: Guns and government (2)
- Letter: Placing some reasonable restrictions on guns does no damage to the Constitution (4)
- McConaughey, Abbott illustrate our stark divide on guns (2)
- Arrested Goliad coach: What we know and don't know (2)
- Victoria rancher Wayne Dierlam remembered for service, kindness (1)
- Maxine Patterson Dunseth (1)
- JEANNE ELIZABETH SHIELDS THOMAS (1)
- Cheryl Lynn Williams (1)
- Richard Rendon (1)
- Syndicated Column: Making Sense: Stopping future school shootings starts at home (1)
- Body of evidence suggests De Leon burial ground doesn't hold Victoria's founder (1)
- Guest column: Let’s move to Australia, where they confiscate mass murder weapons (1)
- Letter: Does human life really matter to politicians? (1)
- Johnny Ray Sauseda (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.