Robert Lon “Lonny” Roberts
VICTORIA — Robert Lon “Lonny” Roberts, age 59 of Victoria, passed from this life to eternity on Tuesday December 1st, 2020. He died peacefully at home of natural causes.
Lonny was born on January 26, 1961 in Falfurrias Texas to William P. Roberts and Deronda Roberts. He is survived by his mother, Deronda “Erni” Edwards Roberts; brother, Perry Brad Roberts and wife Caroljean, all of Victoria Texas; nephews, Dustin Alan Roberts, Derek William Roberts and Patrick Lee Roberts; Aunt Holla Jean Edwards Wiley and cousins; Rhonda Wiley Bauer and husband Nate Bauer, Brenda Wiley and son Christopher Wiley.
Lonny was predeceased by his father, William P. “Bubba” Roberts; and brothers, Stephen Haze Roberts and Douglas Brady Roberts and cousins Susan Wiley and Frelon Boyd Wiley.
Lonny was a graduate of Victoria High School and lived in the Victoria area most of his life. Lonny was a Master Electrician and took his trade very seriously. At one time he owned, “Roberts Electric” and worked in Port Aransas for several years before returning to the Victoria area. As a young man, Lonny was one of the most daring around. Before becoming an electrician, Lonny worked for McFarlane Towers in San Antonio and it should be noted that in his early 20’s he volunteered to climb the flagpole on top of the then tallest building in San Antonio to repair the flag rigging. He performed the task using a Bosun’s chair and made the front page and the evening news. Lonny, like all the Roberts’ family, loved the outdoors. As a young man he could play any sport and win any activity that required accuracy or hand/eye coordination. To say Lonny loved to fish is an understatement as it was his only pastime except for camping with friends. Lonny loved camping out with his close friends including Andy Adams, James and Michelle Rapp and their families and many others. Lonny was just another big kid and was a perfect Uncle to everyone’s children. To say he loved people would also be an understatement. Lonny was quiet at times but loved to make people laugh and truly enjoyed each day as it came. He never met a stranger, would help anybody with anything and give you the last shirt off his back while smiling.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the fine folks at Grace Funeral Home, who are always wonderful.
Memorial services will be held at a time to be determined in the future.
In lieu of flowers, Lonny requests that you take someone camping and fishing along some riverbank somewhere.
Thoughts and memories may shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
