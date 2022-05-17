Robert Lopez
EVANSVILLE, IN — Robert “Lopie” Lopez, 51, of Evansville, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born on July 1, 1970 in Victoria, Texas to Janie and Alex Lopez, Jr. After high school, Rob received a full ride scholarship to Texas A&M playing baseball. Rob continued to be a big fan of the Aggies after college. He worked as a lineman for CenterPoint Energy for over 12 years and was a member of the IBEW Local 16. Rob was a music enthusiast who loved playing the drums. He was very athletic and could play any sport, golf and baseball being his favorite. He had a love for riding motorcycle having two of his own named, Gracie and Ruby. Rob had a great sense of humor and enjoyed watching his cartoons. He a had a big heart and never met a stranger. Rob will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother and uncle.
Rob is survived by his daughter and the light of his life, Gabrielle “Bree” Lopez of Evansville, IN; his beloved cats, Sadie, Sierra, and Bobbie; his mother, Janie; his siblings, Alex “Buddy” Lopez III, Sylvia Lopez, Irene “Christy” Vela, Joseph “Tony” Gonzalez and Nora Cavazos all of Texas; several nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends.
Rob is preceded in death by his father.
A rosary will be held beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Victoria, TX.
Bree and the family would like to thank all the staff at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis for the love and care of Robert. They would especially like to thank Brant and Heather Sharp for all the care love and support as well as his many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe link: Https://gofund.mela94fd34 or to any Old National Bank to the account “for the benefit of Bree Lopez.”
