Robert Lucio Aguayo passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born in Victoria September 6, 1962 to the late Lucio and Rosemary Contreras Aguayo.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Aguayo and nephews Damian Garcia and Eric Lee Rivas.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Evangelina Aguayo; children Solomon Aguayo and wife Gwen Perez of Port Lavaca, Christopher Aguayo and wife Misty of North Carolina, Luisa Morong and husband Scott of Vail, Arizona, Roberta L. Aguayo and husband Samuel Trevino, Jr. of Port Lavaca and SPC Jimmy J. Aguayo of Victoria; siblings Margie Ramirez and husband Ray, Raymond Aguayo and wife Angie, Ellen Salazar and husband Gregorio Olvera, Ruthie Ann Williams, Vicente Z. Aguayo and Christopher Gino Aguayo.
Bobby became a licensed plumber over 30 years ago. He excelled in his trade and worked for numerous local companies throughout his career including, Mr. Rooter, Edward's Plumbing and Port Lavaca Plumbing. During his plumbing career he met numerous people that throughout his life became friends.
Robert enjoyed restoring his classic Chevy pick-up truck during his down time. He combined two of his favorite hobbies fishing and barbequing, to make countless family memories. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. As such, his absolute favorite past-time consisted of spending quality time with his closest loved ones and his dog Moose. He was truly kind, always giving without expecting anything in return. He was known for his generous heart, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Most importantly, he was devoted to and followed the word of our Lord Jesus.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
