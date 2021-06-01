Robert Morales
Robert Morales
VICTORIA — Robert Morales went to be with the Lord May 27, 2021 at the age of 60. He was born June 16, 1960 in Victoria, Texas to the late Amador and Lorenza Morales.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Joseph Morales, Robert Morales, Daniel Morales, Christopher Mendez, Michael Morales, and Manuel Serna. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Morales, Carson Morales and Jonathan Morales.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Patsy Reyes, Maria Dominga, Lupe Otis and Sofia Morales and brothers Amador Morales, Jr., and Johnny Morales.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Janie Morales; children Robert (Brenda) Morales, Ray (Sandy) Morales, Roger (Samantha) Morales and Lori (David) Sanders; siblings Margie Corral, Gilbert Morales and Mary (Jesus) Serna; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, racing and working on cars.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

