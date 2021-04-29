Robert Munoz Jr.
VICTORIA — Robert Munoz Jr, 71, of Victoria, TX passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born Sept. 5, 1949 in Cuero to the late Robert Sr. and Sara Macias Munoz. He was raised and loved by Sophia Munoz. He proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife Linda Vela Munoz, sons Jay Munoz, Michael (Tara) Munoz, daughters Jessica Munoz, Sarah (Darryl) Black and grandchildren Isaiah Black, Phillip Munoz, Colton Munoz, Caleb Munoz, Mallie Perez, Thalia Garcia, Idallys Perez and Perry Patrick Perez. He is also survived by his sister Mary Munoz-Orosco.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and son Robert Justin Munoz III.
Pallbearers will be Perry Perez, Rolando Vela Jr, Rafael Vela, Rosendo Vela, Roger Orosco and Jay Munoz. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic the family request that people wear masks and practice social distancing.
Visitation 5-7 pm with prayer service starting at 6:30 pm Friday, April 30, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Primera Iglesia Bautista 541 N. West St. Yorktown, TX. Interment to follow at Yorktown Community Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to MD Anderson Hospital or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, TX 361-564-2900.
