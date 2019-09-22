ROBERT EARL NELSON VICTORIA - Robert Earl Nelson passed away September 20, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born June 5, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky to Donald and Heidemarie Nelson. He is survived by his daughters Morgan Nelson and Madison Nelson; father Donald Nelson and his wife Donna; brothers Jimmy Nelson and wife Beth and Larry Nelson and wife Norma; step brother Don Pulliam and wife Cindi; numerous nieces and nephews, and his loving dog and sidekick Nick. He was preceded in death by his mother Heidemarie Stolz Nelson. He was a loving father, son and brother. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Also loved NASCAR and was known to drive a hundred miles to see a car race. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- State raises sentence for hit-and-runs (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
- Victoria College looks to improve part-time student performance (1)
- 2 children injured in wreck on Main Street (1)
- Should possession of small amounts of marijuana be decriminalized? (1)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.