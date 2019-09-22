Nelson, Robert

ROBERT EARL NELSON VICTORIA - Robert Earl Nelson passed away September 20, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born June 5, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky to Donald and Heidemarie Nelson. He is survived by his daughters Morgan Nelson and Madison Nelson; father Donald Nelson and his wife Donna; brothers Jimmy Nelson and wife Beth and Larry Nelson and wife Norma; step brother Don Pulliam and wife Cindi; numerous nieces and nephews, and his loving dog and sidekick Nick. He was preceded in death by his mother Heidemarie Stolz Nelson. He was a loving father, son and brother. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Also loved NASCAR and was known to drive a hundred miles to see a car race. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

