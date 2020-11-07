Robert R. Martin
AUSTIN — Robert R. Martin died peacefully in Austin, Texas, at the age of 89. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, the second son of Edward I. and Frances G. Martin.
In his formative years the family lived in New York City, Chicago, Ottawa, Canada, and San Antonio, Texas, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948. In 1952, Bob received a BS in Economics upon graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He entered the U S Army immediately upon graduation as a commissioned officer in the Corps of Military Police. His last assignment was as the Assistant Provost Marshall at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Following discharge from the military, he joined R H Macy & Co. as a member of their executive training program and soon became a department manager and buyer for the Kansas City store. It was there that he met his wife Betty, who was also a Macy’s executive buyer for the Midwest division. They married in 1957, purchased the M. O. Simon Co. and began their married life together in Victoria, Texas.
Simon’s was an up-scale women’s retail business which they operated as a couple until their retirement in 1993.
The following year, Bob embarked on a second career. He joined Edward Jones as a registered investment representative in Victoria. In 2007, he joined A G Edwards and Sons which later merged with Wells Fargo Advisors, working with a new practice partner, his son John. Bob retired for the second time in 2012.
He was involved in many community activities and served as an officer and board member of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Victoria Bach Festival, Victoria Country Club, Texas Retailers Association, and the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation. He was a willing volunteer at numerous service and civic organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Martin, now of Austin; his son, John E. Martin of Victoria and Austin; a niece, Dorian Martin of College Station; and a nephew, Steven Martin, of Colorado Springs, CO.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Bach Festival or to the charity of your choice.
Out of an abundance of caution, due to Coronavirus, there will not be any services or celebration of life at this time.
