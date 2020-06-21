ROBERT D. RIVERA SR. VICTORIA - The strong rock of our foundation, Robert De Hoyos Rivera, 92, was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 18, 2020. Robert was born on February 6, 1928 to the late Miguel and Josefa Rivera and was the youngest in his family of 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He was born in El Rancho de la Toronja in Bloomington, Texas. Robert enlisted in the Marine Corp at 18 and began active duty on July 16, 1946. Having served our country for 2 years he completed active duty in 1948 with the rank of private first class. Upon returning home, Robert graduated with his high school diploma and later attended Victoria College receiving a Veterans Vocational School certificate. A genuinely kind man known for his wittiness, wonderful sense of humor, and generous heart, what Robert cherished most in life was his wife, family, and his community. Robert married his late wife, Mamie Rivera on February 5, 1949 and spent 71 years blissfully by her side. As a father of two, Robert treasured his children embracing every moment with them. He took pride in his role as a grandfather and great-grandfather leaving a legacy of love, work, and service. Family and friends that knew Robert were blessed to share in his joy of business, entertaining, and traveling. His philosophy has always been to serve God, his country, and his community. Robert's entrepreneurial influences and contributions to the community of Victoria are innumerable. Robert and his wife Mamie were the sole proprietors of several business endeavors under Robert D. Rivera Enterprises in Victoria. He began operations of R & R Vending which serviced Victoria and expanded to counties within a 200 mile radius. He provided various types of vending and arcade equipment to the mom and pop locations and expanding to large volume arcades. Along with his businesses, Robert invested in buying and selling real estate properties throughout Victoria. During his time as owner of Sun Valley, Robert brought in popular bands such as Mazz, La Mafia, Roberto Pulido, Gary Hobbs, Lee Greenwood, and George Strait, The Drifters and other local talents. Robert provided an opportunity for all to share in his love of music, entertainment and fun when he opened Roberto's Night Club in Victoria. In line with his beliefs of community, service, and giving back, Robert became an influential figure within the Hispanic community by offering entrepreneurial leadership and advice for hopeful business owners. On account of his many contributions, he has been recognized as Businessman of the Year by the Mexican Chamber of Commerce. He was also recognized as Outstanding Entertainer of the Year during Hispanic Heritage month for his contribution to his service to our community. During Memorial Day weekend Robert was recognized for his service and dedication to our country. Additionally, Robert was one of the chairmen of Our Lady of Sorrows Jamaica in the late 1970's, an original member of the De Leon Club, a member of the Catholic War Veterans and the Marine Corp League, a volunteer for the Marine's Toys for Tots, and an usher and active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his children, Dora Flores (Prax) and Robert Rivera Jr. (Stella), his grandchildren, Stephen Flores (Mandy) and Orlando Flores (Erica), Jamie Rivera, great grandchildren Mari Flores and Matthew Flores, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Mamie, siblings, Lucinda Garcia, Sara Cavazos, Josie Rivera, Faustino Rivera, Felix Rivera, Crisoforo Rivera, Mike Rivera, and Benny Rivera. Visitation will begin on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5-7pm with a rosary to follow at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 706 E. Crestwood Dr. in Victoria. Visitation will resume Tuesday, June 23 at 9:00AM with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will follow to Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Orlando Flores, Stephen Flores, Robert Cavazos, Gary Garcia, Adam Hernandez, and Keith Totah. Honorary pallbearers will be all nieces and nephews. Floral Committee will be Mandy Flores and Delia Rocha. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
