ROBERT M. RIVERA PORT LAVACA - Robert M. Rivera was known to everyone as ""Bob" or "Uncle Bob", was born on June 16, 1948 in Victoria, TX. He grew up in Port Lavaca where he found love in fishing. He served a tour in Vietnam in the U.S. Army proudly. He was a painter by trade but loved to do things for others, such as donating his time for benefits. He loved people and they loved him. He would give the shirt off of his back. He loved to gamble, play slot machines, gin rummy, Texas Hold 'em and he was a die hard Astros Fan, which he got to watch his beloved team win the world series before he left us. He was an awesome brother, uncle, and friend. There are many more wonderful things to say about him but many of you already know this. He was a genuine loving kind hearted soul. He is survived by his sons, Lee Michael Bargas and Jon Gabriel Bargas; brother, Lee M. Rivera, Joe M. Rivera (Mary Rivera), Richard Rivera, Albert Chavez Rivera (Martha Rivera), Javier Chavez Rivera (Leslie Rivera); and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe R. Rivera and Mary Guadalupe Rivera. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home and again on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joe Anthony Rivera, Guadalupe Rivera, Robert Joseph Rivera, Matias Dakota Rivera, Jacob Renee Rivera, Elijah Jacob Rivera, Christopher Lee Mungia, and Alex Javier Rivera. Honorary Pallbearers are Guadalupe Ambrosio Rivera, Robert Joseph M. Rivera, Xavier Orion Rivera, Shawn Patrick Mungia, and Henry Lerma. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
