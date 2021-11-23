Robert Rodriquez Rocha
REFUGIO — Robert Rodriquez Rocha, Sr. passed away November 21, 2021. He was born November 3, 1934 in Refugio, Texas. He worked for Quintana Petroleum for 28 years. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed the ranch life with horses and cows. Robert is preceded in death by his parent and wife Sylvia Rocha. Survivors include sons Robert Rocha, Jr. of Refugio,Tx., Ernest Rocha of Victoria, Tx. Raul Rocha of Clute, Tx., Ruben Rocha of Fort Worth, Tx.; daughters Yolanda Rodriguez of Freeport,Tx., Linda Stockert of Minot, North Dakota; brothers David Rocha of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Richard Rocha of Columbus, Georgia; 15 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Michael Villarreal, Cruz Rocha, Rocky Rivera, Saul Guzman, Jorge Palomares, Ronnie Rocha, Rupert Rocha, Bryan Rocha, Jeffrey Rocha, Anthony Rocha. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7;00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Perception is reality (10)
- Victoria library board delays decision about 'concerning' books (6)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Different year, different race, different Beto (6)
- Letter: Our congressman owes his constituents an explanation (4)
- Victoria library board to address controversial books at public meeting (3)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (2)
- Officials say Bloomington ISD bond failed due to low outreach, 'imprecise' ballot language (2)
- Parents concerned about usage of VISD ag barn (2)
- Are you satisfied with your internet access? (2)
- Low voter turnout again decides important education issues (1)
- Robert A. Sparks (1)
- Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria (1)
- Do you like the new medians on North Navarro Street in Victoria? (1)
- Janet Claire Stormont Miller (1)
- MARGARET GARNER (1)
- Blotter: 2 catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles outside Victoria home (1)
- Anita Jean Causey (1)
- Linda Nell Woods (1)
- In Good Company (1)
- Rose Lee Pish (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.