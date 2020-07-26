ROBERT BOB WESTON SANSOM SUGAR LAND - Robert Weston Sansom "Bob" passed away July 3, 2020. He was born June 9, 1926 in his family home in Wakefield, MA. He resided in Sugar Land, TX for the past 11 years and previously resided in Victoria, TX for 33 years with his wife, Dottie. Bob and Dottie shared a loving marriage for 58 years. Bob is survived by his 3 daughters Debbie Sansom, Sherry White, her husband Doug, Barbara Novelli, her husband Dan, his brother Don Sansom and his wife Sue, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bob served in the US Army during WWII in Germany, France and Austria. After his discharge in 1946 he attended Tufts University where he met Dottie and found her to be the love of his life. After college Bob worked for DuPont until his retirement in 1988. Bob and Dottie enjoyed many years of square dancing and those that know Bob will remember him as always wearing his beloved bolo tie. Bob will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, devotion to his family, his honesty, kind heart and humble spirit. We wish to thank the wonderful caregivers who lovingly cared for him the past few months. We find peace and rest knowing he is with Jesus, his Lord and Savior.
