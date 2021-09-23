ROBERT STEFFEK
ROBERT STEFFEK
HALLETTSVILLE — Robert Steffek, 73, of Hallettsville, passed away on September 20, 2021. He was born on September 22, 1947 to Frank T and Mary Kallus Steffek in Hallettsville, Tx.
He is survived by his wife Leona, their 3 children, Douglas (Tena) Steffek, Martin (Casey) Steffek, Steven (Jennifer) Steffek; 2 siblings Alice (Leroy) Janak, Raymond (Virginia) Steffek and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Karen Steffek.
Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville, Texas on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will begin to the public at the Church at 9:00 am, rosary to be recited at 10:30 am, and funeral mass at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

