ROBERT ENLOW WADE VICTORIA - Robert Enlow Wade passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 28, 1958 in Victoria TX to Robert Enlow Wade and Joyce Burris. He is survived by his son Jacob Norris(Sarah); sisters Betty Wade and Shirley Jung; brothers James Edward Wade(Eddie) and Kenneth Ray Hermes (Diane). Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11th from 2pm to 5pm with a prayer service beginning at 4pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main, 361-573-2777.

