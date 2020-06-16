ROBERT ANTHONY YBARBO, JR. VICTORIA - Robert Anthony Ybarbo, Jr., 38, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in a tragic car accident, on his way to play disc golf. He was born in Victoria, TX on January 22, 1982 to Robert Anthony Ybarbo and Sandra Garcia Munoz. He was a spiritual man. Robert attended Our Lady of Victory Cathedral where as a young man he was an altar server, attended CCD and received his sacraments. He was best known by his smile, contagious laugh, funny jokes, athletic skills and kind heart. He was full of passion in anything he set his mind to do and had plans on helping others with their struggles of addiction. He was a man of many talents and gifts. He enjoyed reading Stephen King novels and listening to music. He also enjoyed being outdoors and on the disc golf course with his friends, that he called brothers. Robert left a legacy of his daughters, Rianna Twilley and Ryleigh Ybarbo; and his son, Jonah Maxwell. He is survived by his parents, Sandy and Larry Munoz; sisters, Rochelle Ybarbo and Kathryn Hickl; maternal grandfather, Luciano Garcia; brothers, Ryan Ybarbo and Robert Gutierrez; father, Robert Ybarbo (Vera); and paternal grandmother, Irene Ybarbo. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Janie Garcia and paternal grandfather, Ignacio Ybarbo. A visitation will be held at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral from 6 to 7 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 followed by a rosary to be prayed at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Ybarbo, Wallace Hall, Richard Falcon, Jr., Rick Taylor, Ryan DeSpain, Luke Wuestewald, Ryan Crenshaw and Ranuel Bocanegra. Honorary pallbearers are Darla Thompson and Robert Gutierrez. He will live in our hearts and will be remembered as a redeemed soul who was set out to make a difference. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
