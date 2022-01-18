Robert York
VICTORIA — On January 16, 2022, Robert York passed away to be returned to his creator to be reunited with his mother, grandparents and other loved ones.
Robert A York was born September 30th 1963, to Gerald Joseph York and Sandra Lee Fields. He attended South Summit High School in Kamas Ut. He joined the US Army where served as a crew chief for the Huey UH1 helicopter securing the Fulda Gap, in Germany. He would later join the Army Reserve, where he connected to the 321st Medical Detachment Air Medical Evaluation unit, where he would be deployed and serve in the middle east( Iraq, Kuwait)during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Fiields. Rob is survived by his father Gerald York(Louise) Salt Lake City, his loving wife Jera Renee York(Lee), they were married on January 20, 2002 in Reno NV..they would make their home in Livermore CA,, Washington DC, and finally Victoria TX, where he retired. He is survived by his son Chase Dillon York(Heather), Edgewood NM and three grand daughters madelyn(10), harlyn(5), Jolyn(4), he is also survived by his brother Michael York.(Tara), Nine Mile Falls, WA. Brother Jeff York, Salt Lake City, and sister Elizabeth York (Franklin)(Hughes) Salt Lake City.
His impact on people was infectious with his sense of humor, his love, his generosity, his care for others, and his undieing dedication to family and country. Hero’s walk among us everyday and he was a hero to many who had the fortunate opportunity to know him and share life with him. He was always there to listen and offer any help within his resources.
The impact he made upon everyone will be felt for a lifetime. He is now the angel on our shoulders.
Peace and love be with you Rob, we will see you again, and continue to watch over us all. We will miss you until we meet again.
Chapel Service will begin Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 3pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Under the direction and care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 31-575-3212.
