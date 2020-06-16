VIRGINIA (GINGER) MCGUILL ROBERTS REFUGIO - Virginia (Ginger) McGuill Roberts, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday June 12, 2020. She was born October 13, 1959 to Joe D. and Margaret McGuill in Refugio. She was a talented Legal Secretary for Travelers Insurance Group in Birmingham, Houston, and San Antonio. She lived for 30 years in Pelham, Alabama where she raised her family, and had many precious friends and memories. She was a beautiful, caring, and giving person. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Joe and Louise Barber McGuill, Maternal grandparents A J (Buck) and Mabel Emmert, and Brother Matthew McGuill. She is survived by her parents, husband Randall, daughter Ashley (Joel) Espinoza, son Eric, Sisters JoBeth (Joel) Whitlow, Helen Sparks , and Roselyn McGuill; Brothers Andrew (Tina), John (Linda), Peter(Stacy), and Philip (Valarie) McGuill. Her much loved 6 nieces, 9 nephews, 5 great-nieces, and 2 great-nephews that will miss her dearly. Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Monday June 15 at 7pm, Funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday June 16 at 2pm. Memorials can be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, Texas 77901. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home,Inc, 402 South Alamo St. Refugio, Tx. 78377
