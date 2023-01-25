Roderick Joseph
Nichols
EDNA — Roderick Joseph Nichols, 86, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023. Rod was born on November 11, 1936, to Simeon Eugene Nichols, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Blaise Nichols in Houston, Texas. In 1959, he met the love of his life, Betty Sue Dearing and they wed in 1961. They had 2 children, Laurie and Lisa. In 1965, the family relocated from Houston, Texas to Katy, Texas and lived there for the next 42 years. Rod worked as a home builder for many years and was a talented cabinet maker and wood worker. He was employed by Katy I.S.D. Maintenance Department as a craftsman for 27 years before retiring. After retiring in 2007, Rod and Betty moved to Edna, Texas to be near their grandchildren. Rod spent his time enjoying going to his granddaughters’ sporting events, spending time with family and occasional trips to the casino.
Rod was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Dearing Nichols; father, Simeon Eugene Nichols, Sr.; mother, Mary Elizabeth Blaise Nichols; brothers, Simeon Eugene Nichols, Jr., Peter William Nichols, John Francis Nichols and sister, Ethel Perl Nichols Raif.
He is survived by his daughters, Laurie Nichols of Victoria and Lisa Gabrysch (Kent) of Edna; grandchildren, Stephanie Laskowski (Luke), Courtney Novella (Jonathan), Morgan Musser (Rhett); great grandchildren, Ryleigh Novella, Madisyn Laskowski, Lane Laskowski (on the way) and his beloved cat Toby.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1PM-2PM at St. Theresa Catholic Church in La Salle. A rosary will be recited at 2PM with a Funeral Mass to follow with Rev. Johnson Owusu-Boateng officiating. Burial will be at St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Luke Laskowski, Jonathan Novella, Rhett Musser, Payton Gabrysch, Craig Gabrysch and Logan Gabrysch.
We would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who so lovingly cared for Rod during his illness.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackson County Home Health.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
