Roderric Davon Lott
VICTORIA — Roderric Davon Lott, 49, passed into rest on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born February 27, 1973 to the late Charles Lott and Brenda Terrell Young in Victoria, TX. He was a member of Faith Family Church.
Roderric is survived by Sara Lott, his daughter Nevaeh Faith Lott, his brother Charles Lott, Jr., brother-in-law Benino DeLaGarza, his sisters Venus Smith (James Smith), LaTasha Lott, Angelete Lott-Hill (Karrim Hill), Shakara Lott, sister-in-law Melissa Redding (Theodore Redding), his cousins Ashely Adams (Brian Adams), and Howard Terrell III.
In addition to his parents, Roderric is preceded in death by his grandmother Boyce Marie Terrell and his grandfather Howard Terrell III.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Curley Wilson officiating at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
