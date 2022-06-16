Rodney Roshun Nelson
VICTORIA — Rodney Roshun Nelson, 21, lovingly known to most as “Bucco”, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Saturday, June 18th from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A service celebrating Rodney’s life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday June 18th at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Rodney was born March 16, 2001, in Victoria, Texas to Rodney Bob Nelson and Latricia LaShawn Shelton. He attended Bloomington High School and graduated from East High School. Rodney enjoyed sports such as football and basketball. He was either playing the game or watching it on TV.
He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends while they ate, listened to music, danced and sang. Rodney was a joy to be around with such an uplifting spirit to those around him.
Rodney will be missed and loved by many. Rodney was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Joseph and Alberta Coleman, Douglas and Rita Girdy, Sr.; 10 great-aunts and uncles.
Rodney is survived by his maternal grandmother, Frances Cunningham (Lee); grandfather, Pete Girdy, Sr. (Rita); siblings, Dwight Williams, Demarion Marshall, Jaden Nelson, Shaniece Nelson, Tyra Nelson, and Christina Granado; aunts and uncles, Tracy and Omeda Cantu, Chantelle Girdy, Barbara Nelson, Sonya Edwards, Ephron “Unc” Shelton, and Pete Girdy, Jr.; great auntes and uncles, Charlene Moss, Joyce and Leslie Charlesston, Clara Clark, Flora Jones, Margaret Girdy, Leon Coleman, Doug and Diane Girdy; along with a host of other loving family members. Rodney will also be remembered by his close friends, Quincy Books, Treveon Denley, Quinn Johnson, Qwashwan Thomas, Jordan Martinez, Keondre Lott, Bishop Arriaga, Jativan Moore, Wallace McNary, and Leslie “Lay” Lamar.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
