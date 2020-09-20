Rodolfo “Rudy”
De Los Santos
VICTORIA — Rodolfo “Rudy” De Los Santos, of Victoria, went to Heaven on September 15, 2020 on the Feast Day of Our Lady of Sorrows at the age of 72. He was born to the late Jose and Carolina Gallardo De Los Santos on January 24, 1948. Rudy was a 1969 graduate of Saint Joseph High School.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents and sister Carrie De Los Santos, who were in a fatal car crash when Rudy was 15 years old. They had a Glorious Reunion, which we can only imagine. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Estella P. De Los Santos; their children Carolina (Joshua) Mowles and Eric J. De Los Santos (Abran Rodriguez); granddaughter Adriana M. Rains all from Victoria; sisters Gloria Jean (Fidel) Padilla and Melba D. (Genaro) Cortez all of Victoria; brothers Joe (Teresa) De Los Santos of Victoria, Gilbert De Los Santos of Austin and Oscar J. De Los Santos of Cedar Park. Rudy is loved very much by his in-laws (his second family), all his extended family and his many friends and acquaintances.
Rudy is a gentle soul and model for us of, “What Would Jesus Do”. He is a Man of God, who helps keep everyone focused on J.O.Y. (Jesus first, Others, then Yourself). Rudy devoted his time to making twine Rosaries and giving them to others to pray. Rudy was an avid fisherman, who caught many fish and souls on earth. He is now fishing from Heaven to bring us to Christ.
Rudy loved his Dallas Cowboys, Astros and Flyers.
Rudy was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows/Santisima Trinidad in Victoria. He served our Lord as a member of the Ushers, Cursillo in Christianity, ACTS Retreats, Kolbe Prison Retreats, Tu Yo Y Cristo Retreats, Eucharistic Ministers, Parents for Life, OLS Ballet Folklorico Parents, OLS Knights of Columbus Council #8388 and Fourth Degree K of C Assembly #1126.
Rudy retired from the Victoria I.S.D. Maintenance department and volunteered at Adopt-A-Pet until he became sick with cancer.
Honoring Rudy as pallbearers are: Jacob Castillo, Timothy Castillo, Lawrence Cortez, Gabriel De Los Santos, Candelario Miranda, and Joshua Santellana.
Visitation will be Monday, September 21 from 5-7pm followed by the Holy Rosary at 7pm. The Holy Mass will be Tuesday, September 22 at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church followed by graveside burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Adopt-A-Pet, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, or Saint Joseph High School all in Victoria, Tx.
