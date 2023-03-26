Rogelio Rodriguez Moralez
SAFFORD — Rogelio Rodriguez Moralez “Roger”, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on March 20, 2023, in Safford, Arizona, at the age of 77. He was born on January 22, 1946, in Premont, Texas to Pedro and Elida Morales. Roger graduated from Calhoun High School in 1966. He was happily married to Abigail Moralez for the last 35 years.
Roger is preceded in death by his father, Pedro Quintanilla Morales, and mother, Elida Rodriguez Morales; siblings, Trinidad Esparza, Hector “Pollo” Morales, Velma Barrientes, and Selia Munoz.
Roger is survived by his wife, Abigail “Abby” Moralez; his five children, Chris Moralez, Rene Moralez, Cindy Moralez, Erica (Daniel) Webb, and Michael (Kassondra) Trujillo; also siblings, Josefina Lopez, Richard Morales, Uvaldo Morales, Kaline Benavides, Sam Morales, Delia Morales, Irma Power; and special cousin, Esther Barrienttes. Roger is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and was expecting 2 additional great-grandchildren this year.
To many friends and family, Roger was known as “Kelo”. He was a humble, caring, and giving man. Roger was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
Visitation will be at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 West Austin Street in Port Lavaca, Texas on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. and followed by Roger’s burial at the Morales Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
