Roger Allen Felton
VICTORIA — Roger Allen Felton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27 at the age of 75 with his loved ones by his side.
He was born on March 26, 1947 in Holland, Michigan to the late Al and June Felton.
Roger worked many years in radio all over Texas but his time at KWBY in Edna, Texas brought him his fairytale meeting with the love of his life, Beverly.
Roger never met a stranger. Anyone that ever knew him quickly knew his wit and humor and undoubtedly heard a joke or two or 10. He had the biggest heart and liked nothing more than to make people laugh.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Beverly, loving son Charlie Vogt, precious granddaughter Everleigh Vogt, caring brother-in-law and sister-in-law George and Debra Vogt and Godson Ethan Vogt. Also sisters Misty Martin and Cheri Armstrong, many cousins-in-laws that he thought of and loved as his own and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger fought hard battles with several illnesses for most of his life. He was always courageous and strong and determined to live a normal life. Sadly he lost his battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis but is now free from the pain forever.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Or just hug someone you love and maybe tell them a joke in Roger’s memory. Rest in Peace my dear sweet husband. I will love you and miss you forever until we are together again. Every time I hear Keeper of the Stars I will think of you and smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held beginning with a visitation on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 2-3 PM in the Events Room at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with the Memorial Service to begin at 3 PM with Pastor Larry Green officiating.
To leave a message of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
