Roger Johnson
VICTORIA — With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our father, Roger Johnson, 59 of Victoria, Saturday, August 28, 2021. Roger was born May 19, 1962, in Yoakum, Texas.
Roger was a “jack of all trades” and worked hard all his life. He was a very talented carpenter and woodworker, who could fix just about anything and constructed many beautiful wood projects for his family and friends. Roger deeply loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, just being out in nature brought him great peace. Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Niser Hahn; his father, Sonny Hahn; and nephew Travis Johnson.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Amanda Rae Olguin and her husband, Joe; son, James Daniel Johnson; stepchildren, Mike McCay and wife, Leann, and Nicole McCay; brothers, Rusty Johnson, Rick Johnson and wife, Jamie; sister, Julie Hahn and husband, Larry K; three grandchildren, Jordin Renee, Katelyn Rae and Joe, Jr; five step-grandchildren, Koben, Camryn, Parker, Averie, and Madeline; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service, September 18th at 11:30AM at the CWV Hall, 1007 S. Main St. in Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (31)
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (12)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Rep. Cloud talks to students at STJ visit (8)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (7)
- Syndicated Column: A revival of horse sense? (7)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Mary Maebeth Linney (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Gonzales County Sheriff who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'gentle giant' (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Southside affordable housing development one step closer to being built (1)
- Do you feed stray kitties? (1)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
Online Poll
Do you feed stray kitties?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.