VICTORIA — With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our father, Roger Johnson, 59 of Victoria, Saturday, August 28, 2021. Roger was born May 19, 1962, in Yoakum, Texas.
Roger was a “jack of all trades” and worked hard all his life. He was a very talented carpenter and woodworker, who could fix just about anything and constructed many beautiful wood projects for his family and friends. Roger deeply loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, just being out in nature brought him great peace. Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Niser Hahn; his father, Sonny Hahn; and nephew Travis Johnson.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Amanda Rae Olguin and her husband, Joe; son, James Daniel Johnson; stepchildren, Mike McCay and wife, Leann, and Nicole McCay; brothers, Rusty Johnson, Rick Johnson and wife, Jamie; sister, Julie Hahn and husband, Larry K; three grandchildren, Jordin Renee, Katelyn Rae and Joe, Jr; five step-grandchildren, Koben, Camryn, Parker, Averie, and Madeline; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service, September 18th at 11:30AM at the CWV Hall, 1007 S. Main St. in Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

