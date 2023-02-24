Johnny P. Rosales
VICTORIA — Roger Joseph Mahon passed away February 20, 2023 at the age of 85. He was born August 29, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Joseph and Jeanette Kraska Mahon.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Danny Mahon and sister Dolores Westover.
He is survived by his son Alexander Mahon; four nieces and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Arbor Foundation.
