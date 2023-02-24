Roger Joseph Mahon
VICTORIA — Roger Joseph Mahon passed away February 20, 2023 at the age of 85. He was born August 29, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Joseph and Jeanette Kraska Mahon.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Danny Mahon and sister Dolores Westover.
He is survived by his son Alexander Mahon; four nieces and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Arbor Foundation.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Top exhibitors not identified after carcass steer tag mix-up
- Victoria police investigating death of 8-month-old child
- Victoria man convicted, sentenced for drug, domestic violence crimes
- East defeats Bay City in day one of Ganado tournament
- Opening day of livestock show brings excitement, nerves out of kids
- Bloomington man arrested on sexual assault and assault charges
- 4 West athletes sign to continue careers on college level
- Refugio gets a boost from J. Henry Moore's return from injury
- 72-year-old man killed in Jackson County 2-vehicle crash
- Hallettsville names Cuero assistant AD/head football coach
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.