Roger Lynn Ullman
BENTON, AR — Roger Lynn Ullman, age 74, of Benton, AR, passed from this life Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born November 26, 1946, in Yoakum, TX, a son of the late Adolph Ullman and Viola Braeru Ullman. Roger was a retired math teacher and tennis coach for Mayde Creek School System. He was an avid sports fan, excelling in golf and tennis. He was a wonderful role model who loved his students, many of which kept in touch over the years. Roger was just a prince of a guy who was well respected by everyone he met.
Survivors are his wife Liz Nicodemus Ullman; a son, Zane Crawford Ullman of New York, New York; step daughters, Candice Bass of Benton, AR, Mendy Holliday of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Brodie Bass, Benjanin Bass both of Benton, AR; a brother, Larry W. Ullman of Victoria, TX; a nephew, Clay Ullman of Victoria, TX, and many lifelong friends.
Cremation arrangements are by Stockdale Moody Funeral Services of Rogers, AR. Memorials are preferred to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 97216, Washington, D.C., 20090-7216. To place an online tribute, please visit www.stockdalemoody.com

