ROGER MRAZ YOAKUM - Roger Mraz, 75, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born January 13, 1945 in Shiner to Joe and Lydia (Hempel) Mraz. He worked as a water well repairman at Friedel Drilling Co. for 38 years and in 1982, he started Mraz Pecan Orchard. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting but his passion was caring and cultivating his pecan trees. He was the recipient of DeWitt Co. award winning "Outstanding Pecan Grower". He was a friend to many people and was devoted to his family. Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Rose (Friedel) Mraz of Yoakum; sons, Ronnie Mraz (Angela) of Pleasanton, Robert Mraz (Agnes) of Yoakum and Randy Mraz (Rebecca Fay) of Yoakum; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Willie Joe Mraz of Jackson, MS.; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Hunter Mraz; 2 sisters, Lydia and Marie and 2 brothers, Johnnie Ray and Roy Gene. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 1 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are sons, Ronnie, Robert and Randy Mraz, Danny Dvorak, Johnny Ray Mraz Jr. and Wesley Pauler. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
