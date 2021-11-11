Roger P. Wilson
VICTORIA — Roger P. Wilson, 78, of Victoria, Texas passed away on October 10, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. Roger’s will to live was strong. It is believed that he denied his prognosis to prove the doctors were not going to decide for him when it is his time to go. Just as we all know, he allowed no one the right to tell him what to do.
Roger was born in Kingsville, Texas to Horace R. and Leslye Wilson on April 20, 1943. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in Three Rivers, Texas on May 27, 1960. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force. He retired from Alcoa Aluminum Corporation in 2000. Prior to employment with Alcoa he was employed by Lear Sieglar Service in Oklahoma City. Roger looked forward to his annual reunion with past coworkers which was held the second weekend in October for the past thirty-three years. In the late 1970’s, until well into the 1980’s, he was a member of the South Texas Gunslingers where he played the role of Sheriff. He enjoyed traveling around south Texas and performing at various events.
Roger was known for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion and a knack for telling it like it is, and was dearly loved for it. Those who have frequented his favorite eating establishments with him can vouch that he was most definitely the connoisseur of the perfect ribeye.
While a necessity growing up a child of parents from the depression era, his passion for being self-sufficient was carried throughout his whole life. He would find more joy in spending time repairing things than he spent using them to save that extra dollar.
With that said, he was as generous as they come and loved his friends and family dearly, in his own way of course. Everyone will tell you that Roger was one of the smartest people they have ever met. He took extreme pride in his two grandchildren Logan Hawkins (27) and Madison Hawkins (24) and boasted about their accomplishments daily. He was a man with great empathy who could not stand to see a person struggle and would offer help to anyone in need.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Horace R. and Leslye Fields Wilson.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Michelle Wilson Hawkins (Cliff), brothers Russel Wilson (June) and Rance Wilson (Shirley), his grandson Logan Hawkins, and his granddaughter Madison Hawkins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Those on his contact list will miss dearly the daily calls to check on how their day was going. More honestly, to let you know how his day was going!
Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army 1302 N. Louis St, Victoria, TX 77901. The family of Roger Wilson wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Gustavo Sandigo and nurses Sherry and Susie, Dr.’s Zachary Pallister and Brian Lepow of Baylor St. Lukes Hospital and staff, PAM North of Victoria, TX and nurses Rachel, Katelynn, Carla, Chelsea, Liz, LeeAnn, Angelica, Larry, Madi, Emilee, the entire PAM dietary staff who fed him like a king and made sure he always had a supply of ice cream, the entire PAM Respiratory department, Dr. Azhar Malik and his nephrology team, and Dr. Engilberto Ramos and team.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
