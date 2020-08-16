Rogerio (Roger) Gonzales passed away peacefully on his 92nd birthday, Saturday August 8, 2020.
Roger is preceded in death by his late-wife, Josefina Chapa Gonzales, who recently passed away and went to be with the lord on June 1, 2020. He is also preceded by his son, Majin Ramon Gonzales.
Roger is survived by his; daughters, Lydia (Abie) Munoz and Maria Josefina (Arturo) Garza, sons, Baldemar (Sylvia) Gonzales, Roger (JoAnn) Gonzales, Romel (Diane) Gonzales, and Anthony King (Virginia) Gonzales. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren to cherish his memory.
Roger was born in Brownsville, Texas on August 8, 1928. He was a WWII veteran and served honorably in the Army. He was an Electrician by trade and retired as an Electrician Supervisor of Texas A&I University of Kingsville.
Roger and his wife moved to Victoria, Texas to enjoy his retirement where they became members of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He proudly served as a member of the Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post #1269 of Victoria, Texas, where he dedicated many years as an honor guard. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He lived a long life and enjoyed raising his family with his beloved wife of 70 years. Roger is remembered as a man full of wisdom, a father of advice, and a grandfather with much love to share. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Services for Mr. Gonzales will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Beginning with a Visitation from 12:00 to 12:30 pm followed by a Rosary to be recited at 12:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Roger Gonzales III, Anthony King Gonzales II, Jacob King Gonzales, Andrew Pena, Rey Buentello, and great grandson, Diego Buentello.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post #1269, Victoria, Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
