ROLAND ROY ARMSTRONG VICTORIA - Roland Roy Armstrong, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born the oldest son on November 9, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Roy and Margaret Baldoni Armstrong. The Armstrong family moved to Springfield, Illinois prior to Roland starting elementary school and resided there until they relocated to Miami, Florida after World War II. This move allowed his family to absorb the beauty of undeveloped beaches and allowed him to find a wonderful hobby/passion of racing motorcycles on the original dirt track in Miami. Otis's Aunt would tell both Roland and Otis that they would not live to see 21 because of the way they drove/rode motorcycles. Boy were they WRONG - considering Otis is still alive and kicking! Roland enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in January of 1948 prior to his graduation from Tech High School in Miami, Florida in June of 1948. He received an Honorable Discharge in November of 1950. Roland met and married Julia "Nell" Gibson while working at Pan American World Airlines where he received an award for designing and building a specialized grinding machine to refurbish aviation crankshafts. He was an FAA certified power plant mechanic. While working at Pan American, Roland became a proud University of Miami graduate earning a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. From their union they had 4 children. Robert of Dayton, Ohio, Richard of Rockport, Texas, Randy formerly of Rockport, Texas and Jane formerly of Dayton, Ohio. In 1968, Roland and Julia "Nell" relocated to San Antonio, Texas for a position with Gary Aircraft, Turbine Support and Chromalloy Aircraft. He created a complete complex, to rebuild aircraft engines. With his expertise in the aviation industry, Roland moved to other companies that allowed him to live throughout the southern United States and a period of time in the Netherlands. Roland met Maureen "Mo" and they married in 1973 gaining him seven more children. Even though this could have been the Brady Bunch, it was far from that in many ways but it was the 70's.....ENOUGH SAID! Ro and Mo retired and moved to Victoria in 1998. Roland was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 0166 and American Motorcycle Association. Roland was an avid reader, loved Louis L'Amour books and always enjoyed visits especially from his grand kids. Roland was by far not a perfect man but did the best that he knew how! Throughout our lives we have been thankful to Roland for changing the dynamics of our lives and for where and what we have today! He is survived by his oldest and dearest friend Otis Bodiford; 2 sons Robert and Richard Armstrong; sister-in-law Helene Armstrong; step children Laurie Groll of Victoria, TX, daughter-in-law Suzanne Heil of San Antonio, TX; Brad (Carol) Heil of Flower Mound, TX, Pam (John) Beckner of Victoria, TX and Paula (Daniel) Smith of San Antonio; grandchildren Nicole Frick, Natalie Armstrong, Lisa Armstrong, Regina Harmon, Kenneth Groll, Autumn Groll, Rachel Busby, Chris Heil, Stefanie Porras, John Beckner, Crystal Carpenter, Daniel Smith, Kenneth "Scooter" Heil, Jeremy Smith (Heil), Ryan Heil and 18 great grandchildren. Roland is preceded in death by his parents; his younger brother Roger; son Randy; daughter Jane; wives Nell Armstrong and Maureen "Mo" Armstrong; step sons Douglas Heil, Kenneth Heil and Donnie Heil; grandchildren Jennifer Heil and Doug Heil. Roland always enjoyed a fresh cigar to chew on and to cruise his motorcycle or 1982 El Camino. Plus, always remember: Roland would not drink WATER because fish have sex in water! LOL! A Celebration of Life will be held on Roland's birthday, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at 141 Hill Creek Lane, Victoria. ALL ARE WELCOME! Lunch to follow. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
