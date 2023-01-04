Roland Emmerson Beard, II
CONROE — Roland Emerson Beard II, 80, passed from this earth on Tuesday December 20, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
Roland was born on May 10, 1942 “Mother’s Day” as he would always say, to the late Roland Emerson Beard and Lela Atkinson Beard. He spent 34 years in law enforcement during which time he served with the Houston Police Department and also as a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy. After his retirement, Roland enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed going on road trips and attending family reunions they found through genealogy. He was a part of the descendants of Jersey settlers in Adams County Mississippi.
Roland leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 59 years, Sudie Johnson Beard; his children, Jeffrey Daniel Beard (Connie) of Magnolia, Texas and Shari Lynn Gould (Steven) of Plano, Texas; his sister, Letitia Dumas (Johnnie) of Beeville, Texas; his brother Erik Beard (Tibby) of Charleston, South Carolina; his 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents Roland and Lela Beard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society, Parkinsons or Alzheimer’s.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
