ROLAND HENRY HENNEKE HALLETTSVILLE - Roland H. Henneke, 90, of Hallettsville, passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Funeral Mass: 2 pm, Sun. Nov. 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm, Sat. at Kubena Funeral Home, with Rosary at 7:30 pm. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com
