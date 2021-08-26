Roland Lee Merrill, Jr.
VICTORIA — Roland Lee Merrill, Jr left this earthly world on August 20, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1935 in Brookhaven, Mississippi to Roland and Louise Merrill. His early years were spent in several small Texas cities before settling in Victoria, TX. He attended Patti Welder High School, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Sue Petrash. He graduated in the class of 1954, and married Patsy in 1956. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage later this year.
Roland was a bundle of energy and a hard worker his entire life. While in Junior High, he delivered papers for the Victoria Advocate. He worked for the Victoria Advocate for a number of years, along with several other part time jobs. His favorite jobs were around the water - teaching swimming lessons at Victoria Country Club and lifeguarding at Pleasure Island pool. He eventually settled into a 30 plus year career with Union Carbide. Roland and Patsy started a small business in the garage of their home in 1968, and Victoria Pool Service (VPS) became his real work passion. He ran and grew the family business for 53 years, mostly while he worked another full-time job. His last day of work at VPS was the day before he died, and he would not have had it any other way. Serving his employees and his customers was a way of life for Roland, and he was never quite ready to give up that passion.
Roland loved his family and spending time with them. He and Patsy have three children, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren that were the bright spots of his life. He was fortunate to have a close extended family with Patsy’s brother and sister and their children. When not spending time with the family, Roland enjoyed puttering in his yard, working around the pool, grilling, and feeding the birds, who will miss his undivided attention.
Roland was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, and he was an ordained Elder, serving various leadership roles. He enjoyed many friendships that he built in the church. Roland never met a stranger and would often serve as a greeter or usher, inviting all he met to join.
Many will be saddened by the sudden death of Roland, but none more than his wife Patsy, who journeyed alongside him sharing in the joys and challenges of life. He also leaves behind his children Terry Merrill (MaryKay), Walter Merrill (Wendy), and Laurie Norman (John). Known as “Gramps” to his grandchildren, they include Kylie (William), Kerbie (Brett), Kade, Kasten, Erin (Jake), Ryan and Colin. Three great grandchildren were a recent joy to Roland, and they will miss the opportunity to know this wonderful man. Roland had four special nieces who were more like daughters to him - Monica (Alan) Strelec, Kim (AJ) Gerbino, and Liz (Nicky) Huff. Also surviving Roland are his sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Brownlee; brother-in-law, Jim Petrash (Lynda); and step grandchildren Sarah, Jared and Kathryn. Niece Rhonda Hooper and brother-in-law Bill Brownlee preceded him in death.
Roland is survived by the current and past employees of Victoria Pool Service, who he considered part of his extended family. He will be missed by many suppliers, employees, and customers that developed friendships with Roland over his long career in the pool business.
Roland really enjoyed people, and he took time to make each person he encountered feel important. Many were direct recipients of his advice, generosity, and selfless nature. These traits, and his joyful outlook on life, will be cherished memories of a man affectionately known as “Gramps”, “Uncle Roland”, or “Mr. Roland”.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Roland with a donation - Food Bank of the Golden Crescent P.O. Box 5085. Victoria, TX 77903; Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM) 108 N Liberty, Victoria, TX 77901; or First Presbyterian Church 2408 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77901.
Due to Covid19, the services are planned for immediate family only. All who wish to remember Roland are encouraged to stop by Rosewood Funeral home to sign his guest book or leave a note online. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
