Roland “Pete” Terrell
PORT LAVACA — Pete Terrell, age 91, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away November 12, 2020. He and his wife, Mary Alice Terrell, were blessed with 65 years together enjoying family, travel adventures, card games, and good friends. An avid outdoors man, he enjoyed rambling walks and deer hunting on his beloved family ranch near Edna. He was born there on June 29, 1929 and was laid to rest nearby in a private family service.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Terrell; son Glenn Terrell; daughter Melody Terrell; sisters Patsy Crenshaw and Sue Fairchild; grandchildren Erica Smith, Robin Rodriguez, Brian Martin, and Evan Strot; special friends William, Blaine, and Jenna Schmidt; several great grandchildren and grand-dog Cricket.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lottie Terrell and two brothers, Curtis Terrell and Bobby Joe Terrell.
Pete was a kind and modest man, a Navy veteran, a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was good at fixing things and growing vegetables. He loved the Lord and he and his wife were faithful members of the Port Lavaca Church of Christ.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
