ROMAN BAACKE YORKTOWN - Roman Baacke, 96, of Yorktown, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born June 14, 1923 in DeWitt County to the late Gustav and Emily Peters Baacke. He proudly served in the 260th Combat Engineers of the US Army in Germany during World War II. He married the love of his life, Elfie Louise Lude, on September 24, 1945. Roman was an automotive mechanic, farmer and a rancher. He is survived by his daughter Beth Allison and husband Gerald, granddaughter Joslyn Hensley and husband Nick, great grandchildren Kaylee and Kaleb Hensley and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 72 years Elfie Baacke, sisters, Lorena Franke and Bernice Arnecke, brothers, Garland, Milton, Virgil, Hayden, and Alois Baacke. Due to the current health situation a private graveside will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. The family will schedule a Celebration of Life once the situation passes. Honorary pallbearers will be: Clinton Baacke, Garrett Baacke, Allen Kolodziejczyk, Garrett Lude, Ricky Hilbrich, Bobby Hranicky, Dwain Harbers and Bruce Weise. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Crown Hospice of Victoria or charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900

