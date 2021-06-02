ROMAN EMILIANO JR.
VICTORIA — Roman Emiliano Jr. entered the Kingdom of Heaven on May 23, 2021 at the age of 49. He was born on February 17, 1972 in Victoria, TX to Roman and Lydia Emiliano, Sr.
Roman is survived by his parents, Roman and Lydia, his brothers Thomas, Joaquin, and John, his children Henry, Roman III, and Sabrina, and three grandchildren Everest, Jaxon, and Analeigh, and numerous other family and friends. Roman was incredibly proud to be a father and grandfather. He loved playing with his grandchildren and the time that he received to watch them grow.
A potluck memorial service will be held at the CWV St. John’s Post 1269 Annex at 1007 S Main St in Victoria, TX on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 12pm-3pm.
Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
