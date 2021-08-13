ROMAN EMILIANO-LOPEZ, SR.
VICTORIA — Roman Emiliano-Lopez Sr., 74, went to be with his son Roman Emiliano Jr. in Heaven on August 9th, 2021. He was born on February 29th, 1948 in Torreon Coahuila to the late Tomas Emiliano and Maria Lopez. Roman is survived by his wife, Lydia Emiliano. Sons John Emiliano, Thomas Emiliano (Maria), and Joaquin Emiliano. Grandchildren, Higinio Eduardo Emiliano, Emily Victoria Parker, Roman Emiliano III, Sabrina Renae Emiliano, Miranda Monquie Emiliano, Kitana Selena Emiliano, Julissa Pantera Emiliano, and Zoey Alexus R2D2 Emiliano. He loved being a great grandfather to his six great grandchildren. Roman was loved by many and will live on through his many friends and family members.

