Ron Wideman, 77, of Victoria, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2020. Ron was born on September 4, 1942 in Lufkin, TX to the late Cecil Cochrell and Norris Wideman.
After serving 21 years in the US Navy, Ron "retired" to a 24 year career with EEOC as an investigator. Following his second retirement, Ron was active at his church where he faithfully served as a Deacon. Volunteering was his forte with Hospice of South Texas, Comfort Care, hospital visits, NARFE, and leading many fields trips with his senior bible class (which he also started). One of his favorite things to do was dress up as "Poppy Claus" every Christmas Eve and deliver candy canes to staff, admitted patients, and their families at Citizen Medical Center. He wanted to bring a little joy to those having to spend Christmas in the hospital.
Ron loved to travel with Janis and see the Gaithers perform, cook and garden with his granddaughters, and research his family genealogy. Specifically, Ron enjoyed trips to Salt Lake City for genealogy research and Kansas City/Overland Park to see plays at The New Theatre. His passion to comfort others, build gingerbread houses with his grandchildren, and show kindness to everyone he met, will be dearly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janis Wideman of Victoria; son, Scott M. Wideman (Sarah) of Victoria and his grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Ellie, Alexa and Alyse Wideman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Audie Piper, Marie Johnson and brothers, Bobby, Morris and Horris Wideman.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
The family ask that you practice social distancing and avoid hugging and handshakes during this time, to protect their family and yours.
Ron will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.
Honorary pallbearers are Deacons of Northside Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
