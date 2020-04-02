RONALD WAYNE ABRAHAM HOUSTON - Ronald Wayne Abraham, 64, of Houston passed away March 30, 2020. He was born April 17, 1955 in San Antonio to Kermit Wayne and Betty Jo Abraham. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Abraham; daughter, Amanda Reimer (Aaron); sons, Chris Abraham (Lacey) and Greg Abraham (Sylvia); parents, Wayne and Betty Jo Abraham; sister, Pam McCamy (Tim); brother, Wesley Abraham (Margaret); and grandchildren, Reid, Owen, and Lela Abraham. He was a devoted son-in-law to Daniel and Helen Ibrom. He was preceded in death by his daughter Ashley. A private service will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020 with Father Tommy Chen officiating. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca or the Olivia Cemetery. Contact Russ at 361-746-5516 for cemetery donations. Please visit www.richardsoncolonial.com to sign the guest book and leave words of comfort for the family.

