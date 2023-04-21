Ronald Eugene Oldham
Ronald Eugene Oldham
BRENHAM — Ronald Eugene Oldham, 80, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was born October 8, 1942, to Evelyn Venita (Long) Oldham and Deckard Neil Oldham in Houston.
Ronnie spent his childhood fishing, riding his beloved pony, and annoying his older sister Betty. He attended Spring Branch High School. Ronnie knew his life would never be the same after sliding out from under a car and looking up at Sallye Dee Bennett. They married May 26, 1964 and had four children.
Ronnie worked in the oil and gas industry for over 45 years traveling the world installing and maintaining gas compressors for Production Operators, Energy Recovery, and Hanover.
After retiring to Brenham he worked at his daughter and son-in-law’s rock yard, LeRoy Schroeder Contractor. Ronnie helped many customers over his 17-year stint, fondly being referred to as “the old man outside”.
If you knew Ronnie, you are forever touched by his words of wisdom, his blunt attitude, and the quiet kindness he spread around. His dry sense of humor, sarcasm, and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
Ronnie leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Sallye Oldham, his children, David & Laurie Knape, Jr., DeeAnna & Chris Marek, Amanda Schroeder, and honorary son Joe & Elaine Wells. His grandchildren, Jay & Mandy Davis, Raelyn & Harrison Mock, David Knape, Allye Schroeder & Will Grabarschick, Avery Schroeder, Carson Marek, Elliot Marek, and Griiffin Marek.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn & Neil Oldham, his sister, Betty Bass, his son Ryan Oldham, and son-in-law Donald Schroeder.
Pallbearers are David Knape Jr., Joe Wells Jr., Chris Marek, Jay Davis, Harrison Mock, David Mitchell Knape, Will Grabarschick, Carson Marek, Elliot Marek, and Griffin Marek.
Services will be held at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main St., Brenham, TX 77833 on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Visitation from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm with family present from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. Funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm (live streaming available) with graveside services after. A celebration of life and last party for Ronnie Oldham will follow at The Oldham residence.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.