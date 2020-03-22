RONALD RONNIE LEE MARESH POINT COMFORT - Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Maresh, 62, left his family and friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 for one more hike up the mountain to check on his forest. He was born November 4, 1957 in Port Lavaca to the late Albert E. and Olga S. Maresh. After graduating Calhoun High School, he attended Lamar University in Beaumont and finished his degree at North Texas State University in Denton. He then embarked on his career as an educator, teaching English and ESL in public and private school systems in Rio Grande City and Port Lavaca, Texas; Taipei, Taiwan; Istanbul, Turkey; Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic; and, Ras Tanura, Al Khobar, and, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, among other locations. He married his soulmate and the love of his life, Marcela "Cela" Arcuna on October 31, 2003 in the Philippines. Ronnie loved travel and experiencing different cultures and was continuously planning his next adventures. He visited well over 50 countries, residing in several. Some of his favorite locations were Ireland, Czech Republic, and Switzerland as well as New England and the American Southwest. He made friends instantly wherever he went and had many life-long friendships around the globe. He had enumerable stories of the experiences he had and the people he met. And there are certainly an even greater number of people around the world who have a "Ronnie story", even if they never knew his name. But Ronnie is probably best remembered for his kind and generous nature and unique humor. He had a passionate avocation for the conservation and restoration of nature and wild places, especially "big trees". He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Karen Maresh Heiling. He is survived by wife Cela and soon-to-be-born son, Ronald, Jr.; by sisters Annie Jean Gilcrease of Rowlett and Janet Maresh of Point Comfort and brothers Dennis Maresh and Allan Maresh of Victoria and John Maresh of Austin; and, several in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, his ashes will be placed at the tropical forest restoration project he initiated in Tantangan, South Cotabato, Philippines. Of all the places traveled and all the experiences had, his favorite spot for rest and repose was his mother's vegetable garden, now maintained by his sister as a beautiful native wildscape. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. May he Rest in Peace, and, as he would say: "All's well that ends. Enchilada".
