Ronald Linn Morris
VICTORIA — Ronald “Ronnie” Linn Morris 74, passed away peacefully in his home December 5, 2022, with his wife at his side.
Ronnie was born May 17, 1948, in Victoria to the late Clifford and Edna Mueller Morris. He married Patricia Najvar Morris, December 13, 1985, and was blessed with 37 years of marriage.
He was an active and faithful member of First English Lutheran Church, where he served as Church Council President. Ronnie was a Partner of Joe N. Pratt Insurance for over 40 years until the company joined Higginbotham, where he continued working until his passing. He was a Rotarian and had perfect attendance for 45 years. He was awarded 2 Paul Harris Fellows and was past President of The Victoria Rotary Club. He was involved in the Victoria Livestock Show and ultimately served as General Superintendent and remained involved with the Auction. He enjoyed many years riding horses and was Trail Boss of the Wheel and Spur Riders, Inc-Six Flags Trailride. He was District Chair for the DeLeon District of the Gulf Coast Council, Boy Scouts of America.
He and his family enjoyed dancing, playing dominoes, camping, fishing and being in the outdoors. They loved traveling around the United States and abroad. Like his late father, Ronnie also had his private pilot’s license and especially loved spending time with family, grandchildren and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Patricia Morris; children, Samuel (Erika) Morris, Sarah (Aaron) Pose, Brian (Hollie) Morris, Lanell (Omar) Rachid; sisters, Brenda (Donnie) Nagel and Susan (Charles) Egg; grandchildren, Aysa, Addison, Story, Jak, Chelsea, Lexi, Ross and Nicholas; nephews and nieces; along with numerous extended family and dear friends.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 1pm Sunday, December 18th at First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St. in Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
